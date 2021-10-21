Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Announces Participation in Seventh Annual #iGiveCatholic on #GivingTuesday

Kick off the charitable season on #GivingTuesday, November 30, with #iGiveCatholic—a crowdfunding event that brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back.

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is joining arch/dioceses and Catholic foundations across the country for the

seventh annual #iGiveCatholic campaign, held annually on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the

power of social media and generosity.

“Over the past few years the #iGiveCatholic campaign has allowed our diocese to raise almost two million dollars

to support our church parishes, schools, and ministries,” said Bishop Shelton Fabre. “This past year has been

marked by unprecedented challenges between the continuation of the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida. The

prayers and generosity of our Catholic faith are needed now more than ever as our diocese continues to

respond, reopen and recover.”

Last fall, as one of 40 partnering dioceses, our local diocese raised over $900,000 for 65+ participating parishes,

schools, and ministries, with participation from over 1,600 donors, ranking the diocese within the top five in the

country. Since its inaugural year in 2016, the #iGiveCatholic Giving Day has yielded locally more than $1,849,000

for our church parishes, schools, and nonprofit ministries. This year coupled with the pandemic and Hurricane Ida,

our local churches and schools have ministered to our people in a way we could have never imagined. Our local

church and diocese need the support of our community now more than ever to help continue to serve those

impacted by Ida and to restore our facilities to the capacity prior to Ida’s destruction.

The diocesan #iGiveCatholic landing page hosts individual profile pages for each parish, school, and ministry

locally who are actively participating on #GivingTuesday this year. Each page features their personal story,

including video, photos, and a simple way to donate online where you will make an impact on the community

and the Church. Please visit our diocesan landing page where you can check out all of our local ministries

seeking prayers and support: https://houma-thibodaux.igivecatholic.org. Advanced Day Giving Begins November 15 – November 29th.

For more information about supporting a parish, school, or ministry of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on

November 30 for the #iGiveCatholic Giving Day, please contact Amy Ponson at (985) 850-3116 or

aponson@htdiocese.org. We hope you’ll join us and “Give Catholic” to support your favorite parish, school, or

ministry on November 30!