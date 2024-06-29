Discover Adventure with TPL’s epic geocache hunt

Calling all treasure hunters and adventure enthusiasts! The Terrebonne Parish Library is offering an exciting geocaching experience that’s perfect for all ages. Step into “Votre Bibliothèque”—that’s “Your Library” in Cajun French—and embark on a geocaching quest like no other. This isn’t just any geocache; it’s an epic treasure hunt that takes you through various parts of the library, culminating in the discovery of a real treasure chest!

How to Get Started

To join the fun, all you need is a library card and a free account at geocaching.com. Download the free geocaching app available for both iOS and Android, and you’re ready to start your adventure. The library geocache is also a Travel Bug Hotel, making it a perfect spot for geocaching enthusiasts to exchange trackable items. If you still have questions, check out the Geocaching 101 page on TPL’s website for a step by step guide.

Hunt for Treasure with Ease

All TPL branches have geocaches that guests will enjoy, with plans to upgrade some of the geocaches to more interactive versions in the coming months. The treasure hunt is available during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Please note that the library will be closed on federal holidays, so be sure to plan your visit accordingly.

Your Adventure Awaits

Upon arriving at your library, locate the first cache using the given coordinates. Grab a game sheet and proceed to the library entrance. Remember to bring a writing utensil, as you’ll need it to keep track of clues. Follow the instructions in the gray boxes on your game sheet to visit three different locations within the library. If you ever get lost or need assistance, don’t hesitate to ask a friendly librarian—they’re always ready to help.

Get Clued In

Each of the three locations has an encrypted clue to help you on your journey. Use these clues if you get stuck, and enjoy the thrill of solving the puzzles along the way.

Join the Fun!

Whether you’re a seasoned geocacher or new to the game, the Terrebonne Parish Library’s geocaching adventure is an exciting way to explore the library and discover hidden treasures. So, gather your friends and family, and head to your library for a day of fun and adventure!