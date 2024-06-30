Discover local recreation opportunities!

Terrebonne Parish is home to 11 different recreation districts, each offering different options for recreation enthusiasts seeking to rejuvenate mind, body, and spirit. Our residents and visitors can discover a myriad of opportunities to embrace an active lifestyle.

Whether diving into refreshing pools and splash pads or gearing up for group aerobics classes, Terrebonne Parish beckons adventurers to explore! You can keep up with most Recreation districts on Facebook!

Here are a few local recreation districts that offer ways to stay healthy and well:

REC 1: North Terrebonne (Gray, Oakshire, and Schriever)

The Coteau-Bayou Blue Park recently completed phase 1, to include a new playground and a walking track. Future plans include a putt putt golf course and a dog park. Randolph Park offers different pavilions for rental and even includes a boiling station!

REC 2/3: Broadmoor, Lisa Park, MLK, Hwy. 311 Corridor

Westgate Park recently reopened and now includes a new ADA handicap accessible playground system with swings, a large and small dog park, and a 36’x36’ pavilion. Also included is handicap parking and a sidewalk for access from the neighborhood. Summerfield Adaptive Park includes a disc golf course (equipment can be borrowed from the Main Branch Library), along with multiple playground areas, including an adaptive area, and bathrooms. The large oaks in this park also make for great spots to hold a picnic with friends! Rec. 2 / 3 also oversees the Fireman’s Skatepark at the Civic Center. The skatepark includes ramps, rails, and a restroom for athletes.

REC 7: Little Caillou, Smithridge, Chauvin, and Parts of South Terrebonne

Recreation District 7 has recently broken ground on a new splash park and fishing pier! At the Lagniappe Park on Klondyke Road, new equipment includes an adult outdoor fitness park, and an inclusive playground. This park also includes a pavilion and a skate ramp area.

REC 9: Bayou Black

The Bayou Black Park and Gym are home to many community amenities. The pool and splash park offer ways to cool down on hot summer days. Swimming lessons are offered during the summer months. The gym is home to multiple sports including basketball, pickleball, volleyball and more! Covered courts outside also offer additional room. The park includes multiple pavilions available for rent, a shaded playground, adult fitness area, and a walking track. Bayou Black also offers a summer camp program.

REC 10: Dularge

The Dularge Gym is the center for fun this summer! With two gyms to serve their community, multiple activities can take place at one time! The pool also offers swimming lessons and public swim times. Monthly free senior lunches help keep our seniors moving and visiting with others. A community workout room includes equipment that can be used for free to stay fit. Dularge also offers a popular summer camp program. The Harold Castell Walking Track encourages the public to keep moving! Dularge also offers seasonal programming to the public, including the Snowflake Pageant! You can keep up with this Rec. district on Facebook!

Looking for fun in Lafourche? We’ve got you covered there too!

Peltier Park

Located near Nicholls State University, Peltier Park features ADA Compliant playground equipment, barbeque pits, covered picnic areas, a life trail, pentanque and pickle ball courts, along with a nice restroom area.

Thibodaux Municipal Pool

The pool is open to the public May 28 – July 31, 2024 (closed June 19 and July 4). Swimming is available Monday-Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $3 per person.