Discover Your Roots: Genealogy Series at TPL

Uncover your family history with the Terrebonne Parish Library’s upcoming Genealogy Series. This six-week program offers a range of sessions designed to help participants at all levels explore their ancestry. Starting on Sunday, August 4, 2024, and running through Sunday, September 8, 2024, each session will delve into different aspects of genealogical research, from the basics of starting a family tree to specialized topics like French/Acadian, Native American, and African American genealogy. Join these informative and interactive workshops to learn how to gather family stories, use online tools like Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org, and navigate census and vital records. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced family historian, this series provides valuable insights into tracing your lineage and understanding your heritage.

The class schedule is as follows:

Sunday, August 4 from 2:30-4:30 pm : Genealogy 101-Connect with your roots and become a family detective. In this session, you’ll learn how to gather family stories, start a family tree, use online tools, and examine genealogical records.

: Genealogy 101-Connect with your roots and become a family detective. In this session, you’ll learn how to gather family stories, start a family tree, use online tools, and examine genealogical records. Sunday, August 11 from 2:30-4:30 pm : Ancestry.com & FamilySearch.org- Learn how to use these websites to discover and document your ancestors

: Ancestry.com & FamilySearch.org- Learn how to use these websites to discover and document your ancestors Sunday, August 18 from 2:30-4:30 pm : Census & Vital Records- Gain insight into how to best use censuses and vital records to find, cite, and prove ancestors.

: Census & Vital Records- Gain insight into how to best use censuses and vital records to find, cite, and prove ancestors. Sunday, August 25 from 2:30-4:30 pm : French/Acadian Genealogy- French genealogical records are available online and in our collection. We will explore the Reverend Donald Hebert collection, which includes records from Catholic churches and the Civil Courthouse. These records include birth and marriage records of Acadian families in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes.

: French/Acadian Genealogy- French genealogical records are available online and in our collection. We will explore the Reverend Donald Hebert collection, which includes records from Catholic churches and the Civil Courthouse. These records include birth and marriage records of Acadian families in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. Sunday, September 1 from 2:30-4:30 pm : Native American Genealogy- Learn how to research Native American Genealogy and the Five Tribes included in the Dawes Rolls 1898-1914: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole.

: Native American Genealogy- Learn how to research Native American Genealogy and the Five Tribes included in the Dawes Rolls 1898-1914: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole. Sunday, September 8 from 2:30-4:30 pm: African American Genealogy (Quiet Study Room)- Learn how the Bureau helped formerly enslaved people establish schools, locate family members, and negotiate work contracts between freedmen and plantation owners.

For more information, contact ccrockett@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861, option 2. The sessions will be held at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive.