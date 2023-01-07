Discovering Local Histories: Hidden Gems for Genealogy Researchers

Local historical societies along with town and county historical organizations were most popular and accessible in the late 1800s and early 1900s when organizations regularly printed articles about an area’s momentous anniversary like a bicentennial. Often time they would describe an area’s founding and development, significant events, native or settled ethnic groups, as well as information on schools, social clubs, local businesses, and newspapers.

If your relative was a prominent person in the community or was one of the earlier settlers, they’re more likely to be included in local history. For example, here in Terrebonne Parish, one of the more-written about figures in the parish’s history is Robert Ruffin Barrow (1798-1875). He was one of the largest landowners and slave owners in the south before the Civil War. He owned several hundred slaves and six plantations in Terrebonne Parish: Residence, Caillou Grove, Honduras, Myrtle Grove, Crescent Farm, and Point Farm. He supported the Confederacy and made investments to finance a submarine for the Confederate States Navy. He also made several land donations to both white and black recipients. One of his donations was for land and material for the Little Zion Baptist Church in Houma, one of the oldest black churches in Terrebonne Parish.

One of the quickest ways to get a name and find a multitude of sources is doing a simple google search. Google Books contains the largest online book collection and has web pages and other digitized sources indexed. When searching for a book of your ancestors, includenot only your ancestor’s surname but the location they lived and the word “history” for the best results. For example, I did a google book search with the keywords, “Trahan, Terrebonne Parish, local history” and got the following information: