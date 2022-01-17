DJ Rhett Brings Attention to 985 Eats Food Truck Park

985 Eats Food Truck Park has stirred up some excitement in the area and today is no different because DJ Rhett is inviting folks out today, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to try out some delicious food.

DJ Rhett will be interviewing the food truck chefs and people at the park. The park now has four trucks available and all will be there today, January 17:

The newest on the scene is, Papicheo who’s bringing in the Mexican cuisine.

BodybyThomas makes eating healthy on the go easy with the choices of proteins, carbs, and vegetables. They also offer meal prepping.

Flaminguyen offers Vietnamese cuisine, but with a twist!

Jones Specialty Foods offers Americana soul food and was the first truck to make it to the park. They are constantly shaking things up!

Starting today, the park will have new hours running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so come out, support locals, have some great food, and have some fun at 302 Trinity Lane in Gray!