DJ Rhett Brings Attention to 985 Eats Food Truck Park

985 Eats Food Truck Park has stirred up some excitement in the area and today is no different because DJ Rhett is inviting folks out today, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to try out some delicious food.
DJ Rhett will be interviewing the food truck chefs and people at the park. The park now has four trucks available and all will be there today, January 17:
Starting today, the park will have new hours running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so come out, support locals, have some great food, and have some fun at 302 Trinity Lane in Gray!