Don’t be late for the next Mad Hatter event at TPL!

Terrebonne Parish Library System hosted one of two Mad Hatter’s Tea Parties today at the Main Branch location. Guests wore wacky hats and joined TPL for story time, a tea party, and enjoyed a viewing of the movie Alice in Wonderland.

“The party started out as a fun February program that didn’t involve Mardi Gras that the whole family could enjoy,” shared Youth Services Librarian Megan Hutchinson. “It’s also a way to introduce a classic fairytale while getting to play dress up at the library.”

TPL staff members wore Alice in Wonderland costumes, provided a beautiful backdrop for photo opportunities, and an elegant table setting for children to enjoy tea and cookies. If you missed the fun today, TPL is hosting another event on Saturday, February 25, at 1 p.m. Put on your wackiest hat and join them down the rabbit home!