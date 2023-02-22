Don’t get all Lent out of shape

By Tara Morvant

The ending of Mardi Gras sparks the beginning of a new season where South Louisiana Catholics repent for the debauchery we partake in throughout the year.

Lent is the period of the liturgical year from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday and is a time of sacrifice for Jesus. It is a solemn religious observance commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptation by Satan. To honor and repent, we sacrifice by not eating meat on Ash Wednesday or any Friday during Lent.

Eating meatless meals for Lent doesn’t have to be a struggle though. The “meatless” term refers to specifically avoiding chicken, beef, pork, turkey, etc; however, fish and shellfish are acceptable. In fact, living in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, surrounded by the world’s best seafood definitely makes it easier to observe the meatless Fridays during this season.

Some traditional meals in these parts for Lent are fried fish and white beans over rice, stuffed shrimp po-boys or pipin'-hot boiled crawfish.