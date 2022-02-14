Don’t Miss Out on the Bayou Country Crawfish Trail’s Mardi Gras Shirt!

Louisiana boiled and raised, we love our Crawfish in South Louisiana. The Bayou Country Crawfish Trail is offering a limited edition Mardi Gras themed shirt and you don’t want to miss out on it!

Go pinch you some tails this Carnival Season! They’re making it easy on you, all you have to do is stop in at just THREE of the Crawfish Trail locations, keep your receipts, and turn them in at Houma’s visitor center for your shirt. The t-shirt is only available while supplies last starting today, February 14, until Friday, March 4, 2022.

The Crawfish Trail includes 30 stops serving up various crawfish dishes such as po-boys, booked, gumbos, and many more creative ways. Simply eat, collect receipts, send them in, and collect! For more information and to download the Trails brochure, click here!