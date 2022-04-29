Don’t miss the 2022 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair This Weekend!

Last night, April 28, opening ceremonies kicked off the return of the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair where 2022 Grand Marshal Danny Cavell cut a ceremonial ribbon and raised the flag over the fairgrounds.

The well-anticipated fair takes place at 1101 Tiger Drive in Thibodaux and runs through Sunday, May 1. The family-friendly festival has grown to tens of thousands of participants and features great food, drinks, live music, rides, and games all while supporting volunteer firefighters. Times of festivities will be:

Friday, April 29

Fair hours are from 5:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m with pay one-price rides from 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Chris Cagle will take the stage from 10:30 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, April 30

5K Run/Walk is at 7:30 a.m. Fair hours are from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. with pay-one-price rides from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Live auction is at 6:00 p.m. and Le Roux takes the stage from 10:45 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, May 1

Fair hours are from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Parade will be at 11:00 a.m. with a live auction following the parade. There will be a $15,000 raffle at the close of the fair.

Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition take the stage from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The fair has free admission and there are many areas available for parking including behind True Value Hardware on the fairground south side, at Thibodaux High, along Parish Road, Tiger Drive, and the old railroad. There is handicapped parking available along Tiger Drive next to the fairgrounds. The 5K Race/ Fun Run begins and ends near the fairground entrance at 1101 Tiger Drive and the parade begins at the intersection of Blake Court and Menard Street. It ends at the fairground entrance.

Please note there have been some fair security updates in an effort to ensure that patrons have a safe and enjoyable time. Backpacks, satchels, and/or purses larger than 12″ x 12″ will not be permitted. Diaper bags are allowed with the baby present. There are to be no weapons allowed including, but not limited to, firearms knives, “splat” guns, blunt objects, etc. No outside food, drinks, ice chests, or glass containers will be allowed in and no animals are allowed with the exception of service/assistance animals. No bicycles, laser pointers are to be allowed either. Please note the TVFD fairgrounds are private property and anyone entering the event is subject to search. TVFD reserves the right to refuse entry and/or remove any patron causing any sort of disturbance.

The first festival was held in 1883 raising close to $250 for the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department which at the time, was the only fire department in Lafourche Parish. Since then, the volunteer fire department has depended on the money raised through the event for a large portion of its annual budget. In the early years of the event, firemen would put on their equipment and parade around town and it was always led by the Grand Marshal. When they would pass the Grand Marshal’s house, they were given refreshments, and a social was held with friends and relatives at the end of the parade. Being much different than a Mardi Gras parade, there are no beads or doubloons flying through the air, instead, it is a time for the fire department to display its equipment and manpower. Other than the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, other surrounding departments also show off their equipment. The parade is a time for family and friends to gather and show appreciation to members of the departments who protect our lives. So, be ready for some fire trucks, equipment, and occasional wailing alarms. Thank you to all who protect us, and as they say, “Stop, Drop, & Let the Good Times Roll!”