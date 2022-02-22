Downtown Houma Makers Market Seeking Vendors

The Downtown Houma Makers Market has teamed up with the Terrebonne Parish Library to bring the community fresh options.

The market runs on Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. until dark in the parking lot of the Main Library, 151 Library Drive in Houma. The market is currently seeking vendors! Vendors may only sell items grown, created, or produced in Louisiana. Resale items are not allowed unless approved by the market, and the vendor is responsible for securing any licenses or Tax I.D.s required. Items sold may include vegetables, fruits, herbs, plants, honey, or seafood. Fresh or frozen meat products, cheese, eggs, artisan bread, and desserts are also allowed but must be produced by the vendor. Crafts are also permitted if created by the vendor.

Vendors will also have to list all products they are wishing to sell on the application and only approved products may be sold. This is to ensure that an appropriate product is available in the market. For more information or for questions, contact kcallais@mytpl.org. Applications can be downloaded here. Completed applications must be submitted to Kati Callais, TPL Community Outreach Coordinator via email, faxed to (985) 876-5864, or dropped off at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive, in Houma.