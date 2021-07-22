Downtown Jeaux Plans are Brewing for Eastside Expansion

Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe is a staple in downtown Houma sitting next to the courthouse. Upon entering, you get an at-home feel with a warm welcome to go with your coffee. Houma can rejoice with the announcement of an expansion, which will be Eastside Jeaux on the Airbase!

Owner Tommy Guarisco described the new expansion with a certain twinkle in his eye. The new location will be located in the old Capital One building on Grand Calliou near the airbase, which he said is a perfect area for the new cafe due to not only the industrial area but because it is also close to the hospital. He said while he was looking for a location, he fell in love with the energy in the Eastside Houma area.

The building that will be the new home of Eastside Jeaux at the Airbase was once a bank. Guarisco immediately knew he wanted a drive-through option, and the old bank building provides the perfect opportunity for that option. He said patrons will be able to order food at the window, but since it isn’t a fast-food restaurant, they will pull up into a bay to wait for the fresh food. He said the location will offer a slew of tables, booths, private rooms for meetings or parties, computer counter space, an outdoor patio area, and plenty of parking for the location. The location also will allow for a larger kitchen area, which Guarisco said would allow more options such as possible plate lunches.

The new location will continue to offer menu items that are currently offered at Downtown Jeaux. The cafe grew from a pastry and coffee shop to a cafe that offers breakfast, lunch food items, ice cream, and even obtains an alcohol license in case you want a mimosa with that brunch. In just five years, Downtown Jeaux has grown to be a local favorite, and the timing was perfect to expand to the Eastside to offer the Jeaux experience to even more people. Guarisco is hoping this will also help the area get the energy and motivation to start revitalizing the area. He has a love for the area and said he would love to start seeing more businesses be attracted to the Eastside.

Guarisco also said there is room to expand because the property also includes a lot adjacent to the building. Although that is something that will come later on, he is constantly thinking about helping the area recreationally.

Although Guarisco signed the lease this past week, he said he’s ready to move pretty quickly with the process. He is hopeful that the process will take approximately 120 days to complete, and is hoping for opening the new location in December 2021.