Downtown Jeaux to Host Blood Drive March 12

Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe will host a blood drive tomorrow Saturday, March 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. located at 300 Church Street in Downtown Houma.

Vitalant announced they have a national blood shortage and urges all eligible donors to resolve to save lives by making an appointment to donate blood. Vitalant’s blood supply is at a historic two-year low, including type O, which is the most transfused blood type and most critical during emergencies.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 1-877-258-4825 or by clicking here.

All donors are being asked to wear a protective face covering for the donation process. Surfaces are cleaned before and after every appointment and they urge donors to not come in if they are not feeling well.