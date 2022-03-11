Downtown Jeaux to Host Blood Drive March 12

March 11, 2022
March 11, 2022

Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe will host a blood drive tomorrow Saturday, March 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. located at 300 Church Street in Downtown Houma.

Vitalant announced they have a national blood shortage and urges all eligible donors to resolve to save lives by making an appointment to donate blood. Vitalant’s blood supply is at a historic two-year low, including type O, which is the most transfused blood type and most critical during emergencies.



 

To schedule an appointment, you can call 1-877-258-4825 or by clicking here.

All donors are being asked to wear a protective face covering for the donation process. Surfaces are cleaned before and after every appointment and they urge donors to not come in if they are not feeling well.

Heidi Guidry
