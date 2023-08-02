Downtown Thibodaux to welcome Propel Learning Academic and Tutoring Center by the end of August

Propel Learning, a new academic and tutoring center, is slated to open by the end of August in

Downtown Thibodaux at 512 West 3rd St. The new center will offer homework help, study skills, and academic support for learners from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Dr. Channing Parfait is the owner and founder of Propel Learning. Parfait is also the assistant dean and an assistant professor within the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at Nicholls State University.

Before his time at Nicholls, Parfait taught middle school English Language Arts in Terrebonne and

Lafourche Parish School Districts. He is also president of the Lafourche Education Foundation, a local

nonprofit that provides grants for teachers to support student learning within Lafourche Parish Public Schools. Parfait said he decided to start Propel Learning after thinking about the idea for several years. It is based on his own experience with tutoring in high school.

“I was enrolled in a tutoring program for certain math classes while in high school, and I really benefited from that one-on-one tutoring experience. It helped me to achieve success in math, and it provided me with the opportunity to tutor students in other subjects as one of my first jobs,” explained Dr. Parfait. “It’s a service that I wanted to make available to students and families in our community, especially as all of our educators and students are working to close learning gaps that persist from the impacts of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida.”

Propel Learning will offer two types of tutoring sessions. One-on-one sessions, which last for one hour, are private tutoring sessions. Quick-stop group tutoring sessions provide homework supervision in a small group setting where a tutor is available to answer questions as students work on their own. Parfait said quick-stop sessions are beneficial for students who can work at their own pace but may not need the full support of a one hour tutoring session.

“Let’s say your student is working on an essay, and they’re getting to the point where they may have a few proofreading concerns,” said Dr. Parfait. “A quick-stop session would be a good use of time for that student. They are able to work on their essay in an academic-friendly place, but they can also receive support from a tutor when they have a question.”

One-on-one sessions and quick-stop group tutoring sessions are offered at different prices, and pricing varies whether parents opt for one of three learning packages or choose to purchase individual sessions. The learning packages combine one-on-one and group tutoring sessions so that students have the opportunity for more consistent tutoring support throughout the month. Sessions will be available at the Downtown Thibodaux location after school from 2:30-7:30 in the afternoon. An interest form for parents who would like to enroll their students will be available on Propel Learning’s Facebook page by the end of this week.

Located in Downtown Thibodaux, Propel Learning will have spaces geared towards elementary, middle, and high school students. There will also be a conference room to accommodate ACT Prep sessions on certain weekends throughout the year. Propel Learning is currently accepting applications for passionate and knowledgeable tutors. High school students, degree-seeking students, and degreed professionals are welcome to apply. Pay varies with experience. Potential tutors should apply by clicking here. If you have any questions, visit Propel Learning on Facebook or email info@propellearning.org.