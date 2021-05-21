Dr. Chad Family Medical Merit Scholarship awarded to two Terrebonne High graduating seniors

Two Terrebonne High School seniors were each awarded $5,000 to help further their education as part of a scholarship program started by a renowned doctor from Houma.

Emily Gaudet and Allison Cao received the Dr. Chad Family Medical Merit Scholarship during Terrebonne’s Senior Academic Awards ceremony on Thursday.

Each year’s recipient of the scholarship, which is based on financial need and academic merit, must be a Terrebonne High student, an entering freshman enrolled as a full-time student at a 4-year Louisiana university, have maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA and score at least a 24 on the ACT.

The scholarship is made possible by the personal funds of Dr. Chad Domangue, a nationally recognized neurologist, pain management physician and patient advocate.

The Houma native visited his alma mater on Thursday to present the checks.

Domangue shared with the audience in Terrebonne’s auditorium that the scholarship represents what his mother and father did for him — the many sacrifices they made for him to achieve his goals.

“We get so focused on the negative and everything else,” he said. “But it’s not about how much money you make. It’s not about what you do. It’s about the sacrifices that we all make: giving people a chance, giving our future a chance that we maybe didn’t have.”

So far, Domangue has donated $15,000 to Terrebonne High students.

“I am honored to be able to continue to give back to my alma mater Terrebonne High and my hometown,” he said. “Growing up in Houma, I learned about integrity and hard work from my father and mother. My humble beginnings helped build the foundation for which I live my life, practice medicine and help others.”

