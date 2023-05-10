Dr. Quenton Fontenot of Nicholls State University speaks at N.O. Jazz Fest!

Dr. Quenton Fontenot, Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at Nicholls State University, recently had the unique and exciting opportunity to speak at the 2023 New Orleans’ Jazz and Heritage Festival! Thanks to Shell, Dr. Fontenot was able to speak on behalf of Nicholls State University and tell the world about the work being done on campus to save our coast.

“Shell has been a major supporter of the work we do on the coast, and Nicholls has been increasing our footprint in coastal work for many years,” explained Dr. Fontenot to the Houma Times. “What we were given was an opportunity to tell the world who Nicholls is and what we were doing. I was really proud and honored to speak on the headlining Gentilly Stage and tell everyone about the necessary work we do to save our coast.” Dr. Fontenot has been apart of the Nicholls State University community since the fall of 2002, and is also a founding member of the Cajun Music Preservation Society.

Make sure to watch Dr. Fontenot’s full New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival speech here. Thank you, Dr. Fontenot, for being such a great ambassador for the Bayou region and sharing the coastal work being done at Nicholls State University with the world!