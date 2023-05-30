Dr. Ragan Lorraine chosen as Finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year

The 2022 Lafourche Parish Principal of the Year Dr. Ragan Lorraine of Galliano Elementary has officially been named a Finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year!

Dr. Ragan Lorraine began as been serving as an educator at Galliano Elementary School since 1992. She has taught at the 2nd and 6th grade levels before being appointed the Assistant Principal, and then finally Principal of Galliano Elementary, a position she has now filled for 17 years. As she told the Houma Times earlier this year, “I always loved working with children, and when I was younger I was a lifeguard who taught swimming lessons, so that aspect of teaching was always there,” said Dr. Lorraine. “Children make me happy– they are truly special individuals. I’m sure I must retire at some point, but even when I do, I will continue to come back as a substitute or volunteer! I haven’t had enough yet– I love coming to work, and I know that Galliano is the best school. I have been here for 31 and a half years and Galliano is my home. My heart is here!”

The Louisiana Principal of the Year will be announced on July 21, 2023 at the Dream Teachers – Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala in New Orleans. Best of Luck to Dr. Lorraine! For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook.