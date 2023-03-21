Dr. Ragan Lorraine named semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year

Congratulations to 2022 Lafourche Parish Principal of the Year Dr. Ragan Lorraine of Galliano Elementary, for being named a semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year!

Dr. Ragan Lorraine began her lifelong career in education in 1992 as a 2nd grade teacher at Galliano Elementary, and has been teaching at Galliano her entire life. She later went on to teach 6th grade, and after many years as a teacher, Dr. Lorraine rose to become assistant principal of the school, and finally becoming principal– as she has served for 17 years. “I always loved working with children, and when I was younger I was a lifeguard who taught swimming lessons, so that aspect of teaching was always there,” said Dr. Lorraine. “Children make me happy– they are truly special individuals.”

Dr. Lorraine plans to continue serving as principal of Galliano as long as she can. “I’m sure I must retire at some point, but even when I do, I’m sure I will continue to come back as a substitute or volunteer,” chuckled Dr. Lorraine. “I haven’t had enough yet– I love coming to work, and I know that Galliano is the best school. I have been here for 31 and a half years and Galliano is my home. My heart is here!” Dr. Lorraine will be honored alongside other semifinalists for Louisiana Principal of the Year at the 17th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala in New Orleans on July 22, 2023. Congratulations to Dr. Lorraine for all her accomplishments and contributions to the community!