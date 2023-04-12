E.D. White Catholic High’s Winterguard Team to attend World Championships

Congratulations and good luck to the E.D. White Winterguard team, who were recently named the 2023 LMCGPC Scholastic A Champions and will be leaving next week to compete at the 2023 WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio! This success follows an undefeated season for the team, as well as making the highest Winterguard circuit score (88) in E.D. White history.

Winterguard is a competitive, performance-based team activity which includes dancing, choreography, staging, props, and more; performed inside on a mat. “Our team is so excited to be traveling to Dayton for this Championship– this is actually our fifth year going,” said Head Winterguard Coach Olivia Adamietz. “We have an excellent team of 20 girls from all four grades who have been working really hard for this. We will be competing against 122 other teams from across the nation, but we are going in ranked #9 so we are feeling very optimistic.” The E.D. White Winterguard will perform their 4-5 minute set on Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. Stay tuned to hear about the results of their upcoming performance!

For more information about the E.D. White Winterguard team, please visit E.D. White Catholic High School’ s official website or Facebook, or call (985) 446-8486. Congratulations, cardinals!