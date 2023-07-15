Earn your Home Gardening Certificate online with LSU AgCenter for free

Immerse yourself in a delightful summer learning experience with the LSU AgCenter’s Home Gardening Certificate course. Designed by knowledgeable horticulture agents from the AgCenter, this 10-week online course offers a fantastic opportunity to expand your gardening skills and cultivate a green thumb. Whether you’re a novice gardener or have some experience under your belt, this free program is tailored to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge that will enhance your gardening journey.

Throughout the course, you’ll explore a range of topics essential for successful home gardening. From understanding soil health and plant nutrition to learning about proper plant selection, pest management, and sustainable gardening practices, each module is carefully curated to equip you with the tools needed to create a thriving garden.

Don’t miss this chance to embark on a rewarding summer journey with the LSU AgCenter’s Home Gardening Certificate course. Sign up today, and let the AgCenter’s horticulture agents guide you towards cultivating a vibrant, flourishing garden that will bring you joy and beauty for years to come.

Take the course: https://tinyurl.com/HomeGardenCourse