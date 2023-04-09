Easter message from TPSO

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that as the Easter season is upon us, our wishes for you are peace, love, and joy for all of Terrebonne Parish!

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office held its first annual Easter Family Day at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 1pm. The event was held for all employees and their families, as a continuing effort to strengthen the bonds of family for our employees. The event was a fun day of family, train rides, candy, comradery, and food, and was an absolute success!

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally wish the entire Parish of Terrebonne and its residents a safe and family-filled Easter holiday. Sheriff Soignet said, “Family has always been a huge part of my life, and very near and dear to my heart. My hope for the people of this great parish is to take advantage of the opportunity to unite with family and friends and we pray that this holiday brings you hope and fills you with the miracle of Easter.”

As always, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office stand ready to protect and serve the people of Terrebonne Parish.