Eastside Day to Host 5th Annual Back to School Event

Local non-profit organization, Eastside Day, will host the 5th Annual Back to School Eastside Day Event Saturday, August 7th, from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm at 2814 Percy Gabriel Avenue in Houma.

The event will be giving away school supplies and uniforms to students. The event will also feature child behavioral and wellness, credit counseling, guest speakers, food, entertainment, and games, all free of charge.

Easide Day was created in 2017 by Eastside Houma native Barney Celestin and Ben Adams to help give back to the community. They have grown since then with donating over 1,000 school uniforms and backpacks. Celestin grew up on the Eastside where he said he wasn’t blessed with the best clothes or shoes. He thought that it would improve the issue once school uniforms were implemented in the parish, but it wasn’t the case. He said some families were even dependent on taxes to be able to get children uniforms and supplies. He remembers complete strangers buying him uniforms because his parents were victims of poverty and it changed his perspective on life.

”Having to wear the same uniform for four months of school (five days a week) is something that in my heart I cannot see no other child have to live through. This is where Eastside Day comes into effect; I plan to donate uniforms and school supplies to over 200 kids in this community,” Celestin said.

The organization is accepting donations. For more information, visit eastsideday.com, email eastsideday@yahoo.com, call Barney at 346-425-0507, Rashad at 985-860-2532, or Sada at 985-870-1722.