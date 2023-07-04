Eight students from Lafourche Parish “Excel” at 4-H University by earning first place

The theme of this year’s 4-H University was “Excel” and hundreds of extraordinary students from across the state did just that, winning and placing in a variety of categories from e-sports to insect identification and beyond.
This year’s event was held June 20 to 23 on the LSU campus, and 4-H associate vice president and program leader Toby Lepley was thrilled with the turnout and overall experience for all involved.
“The LSU AgCenter looks forward each year to hosting 4-H University at LSU” Lepley said. “More than 1,200 youth adults came together to participate in this year’s event making it a great opportunity to learn and make lifelong memories.”
Lepley called the gathering a great opportunity for 4-H members to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have learned through their clubs and projects.
4-H youth development department head Todd Tarifa echoed Lepley’s sentiments, calling this year’s 4-H U an unbridled success.
“Since 1915, 4-H University has been the pinnacle event for every Louisiana 4-H member,” Tarifa said. “Teenagers from all over the state come together on LSU’s main campus to compete in 40 contests, attend Clover College, participate in educational sessions and run for leadership positions that will help guide the future of the 4-H program.”
Tarifa went on to say that 4-H University is an opportunity for youth to gain mastery through competition, independence and responsibility as they live on LSU’s campus for three days, and a sense of generosity as they support their peers and give back to their community.
“4-H University creates a sense of belonging where youth can thrive by learning and engaging in truly meaningful activities,” he said. “I am proud of all the 4-H members for giving it their all this year. Louisiana 4-H is strong and growing, and we look forward to many more 4-H events to come.”
The list of first-place winners alphabetically by category are as follows:
A complete list of first-place winners and categories are as follows:
- 4-H Has Talent: Joseph Mensman — East Baton Rouge Parish
- ATV: Reese Burnett — Assumption Parish
- Automotive: Brooke Miles — Calcasieu Parish
- Career Preparation Interview: Trihnity Campbell — Vermilion Parish
- Child Development: Aubrey Powell — Concordia Parish
- Civic Engagement/Leadership Talk: Bryley Bourque — Calcasieu Parish
- Civic Engagement/Leadership Demonstration: Jolie Dupuie and Harleigh Trahan — Cameron Parish
- Consumer Decision Making: Madelyn Fossum — Lafourche Parish
- Consumer Decision Making Teams: Izabella O’Bannon, Raelynn Bartlett, Rilend Lawson, Ellie Bryant — Winn Parish
- Consumer Food Evaluation: Hunter Gathe, Xander Landry, Emily Riggs — Iberia Parish
- Dairy Judging: Georgia Knight — East Baton Rouge Parish
- Dairy Judging Teams: Kyra Keller, Leilah Keller, Hilari Theriot — Lafourche Parish
- Esports: Wyatt Billiot, Tucker Habetz, Gabriel Yocupicio — Lafayette Parish
- Fashion Review – It’s Sew You: Lani Vincent — Vermilion Parish
- Fashion Review – Ready to Wear: Jewel Bird — Bossier Parish
- Fashion Review – Upcycled Fashion: Kelcy Hammonds — Bossier Parish
- Fishing Sports: Braydon Lepine — Lafourche Parish
- Fishing Sports Teams: Braydon Lepine, Dawson Dufrene, Mason Rodriguez — Lafourche Parish
- Forestry: Cameron Storer — Allen Parish
- Forestry Teams: Cameron Storer, Caroline Comeaux, Evan Ballard, Madison Pelican — Allen Parish
- Healthy Living Illustrated Talk: Callie Mudge — Ascension Parish
- Healthy Living Method Demonstration: Amelie Broussard, Avery Venable — Vermilion Parish
- Horse Judging: Caroline Comeaux — Allen Parish
- Horse Judging Teams: Caroline Comeaux, Bryce Thomas, McKinney Taylor, Mackenzy Broussard — Allen Parish
- Horticulture ID & Evaluation: Alissa Theriot — St. Martin Parish
- Horticulture ID & Evaluation Teams: Shealynn Istre, Ethan Hebert, Patrick Moresi — Vermilion Parish
- Insect Identification: Grace Simon — Lafayette Parish
- Livestock Judging: Jackson Terrell – Caddo Parish Livestock Judging Teams: Sydney Bruchhaus, Hayden Courville, Camille Sonnier, Kinzie Brassell – Jefferson Davis Parish
- Meat ID & Evaluation: Caynan Prejean — Lafayette Parish
- Meat ID & Evaluation Teams: Dale Osborn, Dinah Ellzey, Brynn Landry, Joshua Garcie — Natchitoches Parish
- Outdoor Skills: Westin Airhart — Sabine Parish
- Outdoor Skills Teams: Westin Airhart, William Palmer, Kent Rains, Jason Green — Sabine Parish
- Personal Trainer: Gabriel Wren — Winn Parish
- Photography Aiden Allgire — Natchitoches Parish
- Plant ID & Evaluation: Andrew Dauzat — Avoyelles Parish
- Plant ID & Evaluation Teams: Andrew Dauzat, Lani Causey, Dayton Pennington — Avoyelles Parish
- Poultry Judging: Braeden Broussard — Lafayette Parish
- Poultry Judging Teams: Braeden Broussard, Ashanti Thomas, Chloe Cates, Addisyn Revett — Lafayette Parish
- Promote 4-H Graphic Design: Kennedy Fontenot — Vermilion Parish
- Public Speaking – Any: Hannah Roquemore — Natchitoches Parish
- Public Speaking – Cooperatives: Seraphim Nelson — Calcasieu Parish
- Robotics: Olurotimi Kinyomili, Gage Leblanc, Charles Perry, Thomas Smith — East Feliciana Parish
- Sports Broadcasting: Laci Desormeaux, Hannah Scroggins — Vermilion Parish
- STEM Illustrated Talk: Branson Melancon — Acadia Parish
- STEM Method Demonstration: Taylor Gilbert — Calcasieu Parish
- Teens Driving Teens: Paityn Martin, Isabella Trahan — Vermilion Parish
- The Next Healthy 4-H Seafood Star: Heather Edmonds, Kaylee Musgrove, Payton Prichard — Bossier Parish
- Tiger Tank Entrepreneurship – Ideation: Trinity Grace, Tristan Grace — Richland Parish
- Tiger Tank Entrepreneurship – Up & Running: Dakota Rivas — Avoyelles Parish
- Tractor Operations: Everett Pourciau — Vermilion Parish
- Vet Set Geaux: Paris Jernigan — Tangipahoa Parish
- Visual Arts: Ava Ardoin — Acadia Parish
- Zero Turn Mower: Elijah Fregoso — Calcasieu Parish