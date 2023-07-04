Eight students from Lafourche Parish “Excel” at 4-H University by earning first place

The theme of this year’s 4-H University was “Excel” and hundreds of extraordinary students from across the state did just that, winning and placing in a variety of categories from e-sports to insect identification and beyond.

This year’s event was held June 20 to 23 on the LSU campus, and 4-H associate vice president and program leader Toby Lepley was thrilled with the turnout and overall experience for all involved.

“The LSU AgCenter looks forward each year to hosting 4-H University at LSU” Lepley said. “More than 1,200 youth adults came together to participate in this year’s event making it a great opportunity to learn and make lifelong memories.”

Lepley called the gathering a great opportunity for 4-H members to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have learned through their clubs and projects.

4-H youth development department head Todd Tarifa echoed Lepley’s sentiments, calling this year’s 4-H U an unbridled success.

“Since 1915, 4-H University has been the pinnacle event for every Louisiana 4-H member,” Tarifa said. “Teenagers from all over the state come together on LSU’s main campus to compete in 40 contests, attend Clover College, participate in educational sessions and run for leadership positions that will help guide the future of the 4-H program.”

Tarifa went on to say that 4-H University is an opportunity for youth to gain mastery through competition, independence and responsibility as they live on LSU’s campus for three days, and a sense of generosity as they support their peers and give back to their community.

“4-H University creates a sense of belonging where youth can thrive by learning and engaging in truly meaningful activities,” he said. “I am proud of all the 4-H members for giving it their all this year. Louisiana 4-H is strong and growing, and we look forward to many more 4-H events to come.”

The list of first-place winners alphabetically by category are as follows:

Consumer Decision Making: Madelyn Fossum — Lafourche Parish

Dairy Judging Teams: Kyra Keller, Leilah Keller, Hilari Theriot — Lafourche Parish

Fishing Sports: Braydon Lepine — Lafourche Parish

Fishing Sports Teams: Braydon Lepine, Dawson Dufrene, Mason Rodriguez — Lafourche Parish

A complete list of first-place winners and categories are as follows: