Ekbeh | From the Bayou to the Big Screen – March 2024

Native American culture is one that is deeply rooted in storytelling, which serves as a means of preserving history and fostering community bonds– and 23-year-old United Houma Nation member Mariah Hernandez-Fitch is taking these values to the big screen with her breakout film Ekbeh. The young artist’s short film weaves a rich tapestry of native life on the bayou through the lens of her own grandparents, and has recently brought national attention to the United Houma Nation and Terrebonne Parish area when it was screened at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival this past January.

Mariah graduated in 2023 from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire with a degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Native and Indigenous Studies. “For seniors at Dartmouth in Film and Media Studies, it is required for us to complete a culminating project at the end of our final semester,” explained Mariah. “Some people choose to write scripts, others write scholarly essays– but I always knew I wanted to do something people could see. I think one of the best experiences of filmmaking is bringing people together and pulling them out of their comfort zones to start conversations. The process of creating art can be challenging, but I knew I wanted to take it on.”

Mariah explained that once she decided to direct a short film, there were a lot of topics that she considered for her subject matter– but there was one in particular that stood out. “A lot of times, student films can focus on similar subjects, and I knew I wanted to do something that stood out,” said Mariah. “I had spent so much time in my hometown with my grandparents and family over the COVID-19 shut down that I had all those ideas of our culture swirling around in my brain. I wanted to showcase my grandparents elegantly, while preserving the image of my family and culture. I had often made small home videos of my friends and family growing up, and I wanted to turn that passion and nostalgia into something bigger.”

The process of creating Ekbeh began soon after that in January of 2023, with the project finally completed in June 2023. Mariah describes her short film as a tribute to Dulac and her native homelands, all while focusing on themes of creating, rebuilding, and the resilience of Houma people. The film is described officially as follows: “While learning to make gumbo, the creator shares personal stories about their grandparents as a way to honor and preserve their Indigenous history and life.” The title Ekbeh translates into “to build” or “to cook” in Houma, the indigenous language of the United Houma Nation. While Mariah’s film shines a light on the entire culture of the Dulac area and the United Houma Nation, Ekbeh still carries a very personal touch to its main storytelling. The ‘stars’ of the film are Mariah’s own grandparents, Rose and Adam Fitch. “I always grew up in a very close-knit, multi-generational family,” explained Mariah. “I grew up with my grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, parents, and siblings all around me– and that really impacted me in a big way. There was always someone talking, always someone telling stories, and my grandparents’ lives inspired me greatly, not just when directing this film, but every day.”

The intersection of food, culture, and family are deeply important themes in Ekbeh, particularly inspired by her grandparents’ pasts jobs. “My grandfather, Adam Fitch, was a shrimper for almost his entire life. He said he went to school for three days before he dropped out to work,” said Mariah. “He is an extremely talented mathematician, as you have to be, always counting shrimp. He spent his entire life on the water and cooking, and it’s fascinating for me to think about how I ate shrimp every single day of my life while my grandfather was such an important part of that industry. He went out into the water, got our food, and brought it back to me at the table. I realized early on that the journey was a story in itself.” Mariah describes the poeticism of their family’s connection to food as a driving factor in the film.

Mariah described her biggest challenge when creating Ekbeh was the vulnerability of putting herself, and her culture into the world. “It was really hard to face the idea of putting such a personal story out there for people to watch– especially as my debut film. You want to protect special people and stories from criticism,” said Mariah. “But I know that it was so worth it. There are so many native stories that need to be told, but I’ve never really seen a bayou native story on the screen. I feel like I often struggle with my indigenous identity, so this project was reassuring for myself too– and I hope this vulnerability will help other young native people too.”

Although the initial process of releasing the film was difficult, the reward was significant, as Ekbeh was chosen to screen at the prestigious 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Utah the last week of January. “Sundance was such an amazing experience. It is something I have dreamed of my whole life,” said Mariah. “I think I was crying the whole time! My parents, my three sisters, and my closest friends were able to go and walk the red carpet with me. It was a really busy week, but the premiere was a once in a lifetime experience. I got to meet a lot of filmmakers from around the world and share our stories together, which was a deeply special experience. I loved seeing Dulac, and the United Houma Nation, shared on the big screen.” Despite her grandparents being unable to come, Mariah said they are planning to attend screenings of the film around Louisiana and are filled with pride over their granddaughter’s achievement. “They absolutely love the film and are enjoying a bit of the spotlight right now,” chuckled Mariah. “Which makes us all so happy to see. They deserve it.”

As of now, Mariah is currently pursuing a masters degree in American Indian Studies at the University of California Los Angeles, and has plans to continue her career in filmmaking following the completion of her studies. Ekbeh will also premiere at the Mother Tongue Film Festival at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., which celebrates cultural and linguistic diversity by showcasing films and filmmakers from around the world, highlighting the crucial role languages play in daily life. “I’ve lived in Dulac all my life, and the only time I left home was to attend undergrad at Dartmouth. It was a very different culture there than the one I was used to,” said Mariah. “I think I needed to leave to understand just how special Dulac is. Yakuke (thank you) to all my friends and family that have helped me on this journey. This would not have been possible without all the constant support and uplifting spirits. And finally, yakuke to my bayou, that has given life to my family for generations and continues to be the true creator of our stories.”