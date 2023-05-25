Ellender Memorial High School announces appointment of new principal

The Ellender Memorial High School family is proud to announce that Dr. Markita Grant has been appointed as the new principal of EMHS. The school would also like to congratulate Mr. Blaise Pellegrin on being appointed as head of Special Education for the Terrebonne Parish School District. As stated on their Facebook, ”Although we will miss Mr. Pellegrin, we know that Dr. Grant is the absolute best person to fill his shoes and continue guiding us down the path of excellence that he has set for us.”

Dr. Grant earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Louisiana State University in 2006, and went on to beginning her teaching career in New Iberia in 2007. She soon after earned her Masters of Education and Educational Leadership from Nicholls State University and her Doctorate of Education from University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and since then has worked with every grade (K-12) and has experience teaching every subject. Dr. Grant recently served as Principal at Elysian Fields Middle School from 2015-2018, before joining the Ellender Memorial High School staff as Assistant Principal in 2018.

”I came to Ellender because I wanted to gain experience at the high school level, because I knew eventually I wanted to take over as principal,” said Dr. Grant. ”I’ve spent the last five years here learning under Mr. Pellegrin and I am very excited for this new appointment. Mr. Pellegrin did a great job bringing Ellender to a ‘B’ school, but I want to take that next step and take it to an ‘A’ school.” Congratulations to Dr. Markita Grant on beginning this new chapter at Ellender Memorial High School!