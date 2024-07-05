Elmer’s Island Surf Fishing Safety Tips

If you’re surf fishing during this holiday weekend, please be safe and follow a few precautions: Be aware that there may be obstructions or debris in the water that can be hazardous. The eastern area at Elmer’s Island, near Caminada Pass may have hazards under the water that you can’t see. Avoid fishing in areas that have deep troughs or channels. Rip currents can occur in the Grand Isle and Elmer’s Island area – these are strong, narrow, seaward flows of water that extend from close to the shoreline to outside of the surf zone. These currents can pull you away from the beach. The National Weather Service states that rip currents most typically form at low spots or breaks in sandbars, and also near structures such as groins, jetties, and piers. Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves, including the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico. Rip currents can be difficult for the average beachgoer to identify. Look for differences in the water color, water motion, incoming wave shape, or breaking point compared to adjacent conditions. Look for any of these clues: Channel of churning, choppy water

Area having a notable difference in water color

Line of foam, seaweed, or debris moving steadily seaward

Break in the incoming wave pattern One, all, or none of these clues may be visible, so always exercise caution.