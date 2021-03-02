Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge to Open March 5

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will reopen Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge on Friday, March 5, 2021. The refuge has been closed since November 2020, due to the severe damage caused by Hurricane Zeta.

Road repairs and several other projects have been completed during the closure to restore the area and to improve recreational access to the refuge. LDWF has installed culverts in four separate areas, built kayak launches off the access road, contracted trash removal services, and started a beach shuttle service for visitors. Contractors are finishing an observation deck in the marshes of Elmer’s Island to provide an area for birding and other non-consumptive activities.

The beach shuttle at Elmer’s Island will begin on March 5, operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, throughout March, April, and May. Starting in June, the shuttle will operate daily, from open to close. Shuttles will run daily through Labor Day and then operate on weekends only (including Fridays) until the end of November.

Shuttle Schedule:

March/April/May: open to close, Friday through Sunday

June/July/August: open to close, every day

September: after Labor Day, open to close on weekends (Friday through Sunday)

October/November: open to close, Friday through Sunday

December/January: no operations

Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge features saltwater marsh, coastal dunes, and beaches. The refuge property includes a tidal zone, natural and restored dunes, and an expanse of open area leading to a back bay, which is surrounded by mangrove and saltwater marsh habitat. LDWF manages the refuge with several goals in mind, including providing access for recreation and educational opportunities, researching the natural resources on the refuge, and restoring and protecting the refuge species and habitat.

For more information about Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/elmers-island.

