EmpowerHER Life: A Houma Native’s Mission to Support Women

Houma native Jenna Guerrero wears many hats. She is a mother, a wife, a real estate agent, and a TV show host. Recently, she also became an ambassador for a women’s local chapter of EmpowerHER Life.

Guerrero’s passion lies in supporting women. She has overcome her fair share of challenges and believes in empowering women to pursue their dreams and achieve great things. When she was given the opportunity to establish a chapter of EmpowerHER Life in Houma, she didn’t hesitate to say yes.

EmpowerHER Life is a community that aims to create a positive environment for women seeking personal growth and self-expression. Guerrero realized its potential when she was tagged in a Facebook post as a keynote speaker and recognized the need for such a group in Houma. After a conversation with the CEO of EmpowerHER Life, she became the city ambassador for the Houma area.

The group recently had a successful launch event on June 12 themed “Empowered in Pink,” which exceeded attendance expectations. While the Houma events are currently open to the public, membership options will be available in the future, starting at just $10. Events include virtual Zoom meetings, luncheons, after-hours meet and greets, and Saturday morning coffee!

The next event will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ellendale Country Club in Houma. The event will feature the CEO of 11th HAUS Victoria McKinley covering “Becoming Her: Get Out of your Head and On the Internet.” The Non-Profit Spotlight of the month is Mariposa Foundation.

Guerrero emphasizes that the group is inclusive and welcomes all women, whether they are stay-at-home moms, working professionals, or anyone seeking a supportive community of like-minded women. Guerrero’s voice shined as she exclaimed, “All women from all walks of life are welcome!”

For more information, join Empower HER Life Houma on Facebook or visit https://empowerherlife.network/.