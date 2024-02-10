Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day Menu at these local restaurants

Krewe of Mardi Gras beckons you to “Come to the Mardi Gras”February 10, 2024
Still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner plans? Look no further! Here are some local restaurants with delicious menu options to celebrate the special holiday with your loved ones.
- Grady V’s Valentine’s Dinner for Two – By Grady V’s, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m: Join us on Valentine’s Day for a delicious four course menu, crafted to be shared with someone you LOVE! $70 per person, by reservation only. Reserve here.
SHARED STARTERS (Choose One)
Chef’s Blue Crab Beignets
Creole Tomato Bruschetta (Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Pepper Jelly)
Smoked Duck Breast with Blackberry Glaze & Fresh Jalapeño
- SALADS
- Grady V’s Back 9 Salad
- Spring Salad with Blueberries, Walnuts & Berry Vinaigrette
- Traditional Caesar with Parmesan
- ENTREES
- 10oz Prime Hand Cut Filet Mignon, Herb Butter, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Jumbo Asparagus
- Paneed Grouper, Caramelized Onion Risotto, Garlic Butter Snap Beans
- Blackened Bone in Pork Chop, Fig Glaze, Buttered Tricolor Carrots, Bacon Cornbread Dressing
- Steamed Cold Water Lobster & wild Mushroom Farfalle, Pecorino Romano, Black Garlic Ciabetta
- SHARED DESSERTS (Choose One)
- Banana’s Foster Cheesecake
- Chocolate Mousse & Fresh Raspberry
- Milano’s Valentine’s Day Menu – By Milanos, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m: Our special Valentine’s Day menu is a culinary love letter! Reserve your table early for an evening of divine dining, intimate ambiance, and the magic of shared moments! Let Milano be the backdrop to your love story. $75 per person. Call (985) 879-2426 for information.
- STARTERS
- Tuna Tartar, Fried Shallots, Pickled Ginger, Yuzu Sauce
- White Bean Hummus with Naan Bread
- SALADS
- Grilled Romaine Wedge, Red Onions, Croutons, Pecorino Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
- Baby Spinach, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Feta Crumble, Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
- ENTREES
- Grilled Herb Crusted Lamb Lollipops over Wild Rice, Fried Brussels tossed in Bacon Jam
- Blackened Red Snapper over Fried Coconut Polenta Cakes topped with a Crawfish Cream Sauce
- DESSERTS
- Deconstructed Devil’s Food Cake with Mascarpone Cream topped with Hazelnut Praline Sauce
- Strawberry Lemonade Tart with Fresh Strawberries
- DRINKS
- Love Potion
- Chocolate Kisses
- STARTERS
- Cinclare’s Valentine’s Day Dinner Prix Fixe Menu – By Cinclare, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 4:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Chef Logan has created a special 3-course prix fixe menu for the special occasion. This year Valentine’s falls on Ash Wednesday, so the kitchen has prepared accordingly, with an array of seafood offerings for those observant romantics. Reservations are highly recommended, as these
events fill up quickly. Reserve here.
- STARTERS
- Curried Lobster Bisque- Butternut Squash Lobster Bisque, Yellow Curry Seasoning, Pimento Cheese Crutons
- Salmon Tartare- Charred Citrus and Herb Tartare, Roasted Golden Beets, Red Beet Chips, Dill, Salmon Skin Crackling
- St. Andre Tartine- House Sourdough, St. Andre Cheese, Ratatouille, Fermented Chili Herb Salad
- Shrimp Scotch Egg- Fried Shrimp Coated Soft Egg, Chili Crisp Mirliton Cream, Fried Shoestring Potatoes, Pickled Mirliton
- ENTREES
- Seared Scallop Aglio e Olio- Seared U-10 Scallops, Smoked Salmon, Linguine Pasta, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Lemon, Parsley, Parmesan Reggiano
- Tuna Steak Frites- Sesame Crusted Tuna Steak, Salad Niçoisem Wasabi Aioli, Wasabi Peas, French Fries
- Shrimp and Crab Lasagna- House Pasta, Shrimp Ragu, Crab Fat and Sweet Pepper Bechamel, Arugula, Fermented Chili Vinaigrette
- Lamb Massaman Curry- Massaman Curry, Pea and Cashew Rice Pilaf, Roasted Lamb Loin, Mint Chutney, Spicy Pickles
- DESSERTS
- Cordial Cherry Guinness Cake- Guinness Stout Chocolate Cake, Malt Chocolate Buttercream, Cherry Glaze, Cherry Compote, White Chocolate Sesame Bark
- Lemon and Fig Cheesecake- Greek Yogurt and Lemon Cheesecake, Marbled Fig Preserves, Pistachio Brittle, Thyme Honey
- STARTERS
- Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro Valentine’s Wine Dinner – By Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m: Now accepting reservations for our Annual Valentine’s Wine Pairing Dinner! Come enjoy complimentary Champagne, a wine pairing with each course, a full bar, and a romantic setting Call us now at (985) 387-1980 to reserve.
- COURSE ONE
- Lobster Bisque
- COURSE TWO
- Blue Crab Gnocchi with Truffle Cream Sauce
- COURSE THREE
- Chilean Seabass with Roasted Tomato Basil Coulis over Asparagus and Goat Cheese Risotto
- Beef Tenderloin with Truffle Demi-Glace over Asparagus and Goat Cheese Risotto
- COURSE FOUR
- Chocolate Mousse with Licor 43 Chocolate Whipped Cream and Fresh Strawberries
- COURSE ONE
Did we miss one? Leave a comment under this post on our Facebook page.