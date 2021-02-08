Enjoy “A Taste of Mardi Gras” in Lafourche Parish this week

COVID may have put a damper on the usual Mardi Gras celebrations this year by limiting the size of gatherings and forcing the cancellation of every parade the parish usually hosts, but that doesn’t mean that this year’s Carnival season has turned into one big “Mardi Blah.”

There’s a certain resiliency to the people who make their home in Lafourche Parish, which means we know how to find the silver lining around every cloud. We’re just finding new and innovative ways to celebrate this year, in a safer and socially distant manner.

So, what does “new and innovative” look like in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou?

Lafourche Parish’s restaurants have risen to the occasion. They’re offering a variety of Mardi Gras-themed drinks, desserts and snacks. Yes, we’re talking about king cakes … and so much more!

You can find the traditional style of king cake in a variety of flavors at the Cajun Pecan House in Cut Off, Cuvee in Thibodaux and all the Rouse’s supermarkets up and down the Bayou. Weeping Willow Café in downtown Thibodaux offers delicious king cake cupcakes, all three Spahr’s locations are serving king cake beignets, and the Alumni Grill is offering a king cake cheesecake.

DOWNLOAD YOUR “TASTE OF MARDI GRAS” PASSPORT BY CLICKING HERE.

Support local businesses while keeping the spirit of Mardi Gras alive. Complete three stops at any of the Taste of Mardi Gras locations, turn in your passport at the Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitor Center or Thibodaux Main Street office and receive a free Mardi Gras themed swag bag (with beads of course!).

Print out your passport and let the good times roll!