Enjoy These Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials at Local Businesses

Valentine’s Day isn’t only for those we love, but it’s also a day that local businesses are showing love and appreciation for their loyal customers! Here’s six businesses that are offering sweet deals:

El Paso Mexican Restaurant- Join the fiesta at El Paso from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for two for one margaritas and combo plates are buy one get one half off from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.!

Alumni Grill- Wanting some home cooked food for your date but don’t want to clean your kitchen? Alumni Grill’s Valentine special is a blackened rib eye with Royal red shrimp, garlic herb butter, loaded mashed potatoes, and a salad for only $30!

Hooters- Valentine’s day isn’t only for those happy couples! You deserve better, and now you’re going to get it. Bring a photo of your ex to SHRED on Valentine’s Day, and you’ll get 10 FREE boneless wings when you buy 10. Thanks for having our backs, Hooters.

Papi Cheo- Bring your amor to Papi Cheo for some wine! $5 a glass or $20 all wine bottles. They also have a violinist that will set the mood for your candlelit dinner.

Lil’ Sweet Pea’s Boutique- Here’s a sweet deal! Today and in- store only, you can get 25 percent off of anything red!

Anelas Yoga & Wellness- Today is the LAST day to take advantage of Anelas Valentine’s Gift Card Special! Buy three $45 gift cards and get a $45 card for free! They are redeemable for anything Anelas including massages ($45/hour), yoga classes, products, stones, and more! The promotion ends today and they close at 7 p.m.

La Carreta- Need some special dinner plans for tonight? Call and make your reservation for an 8 oz. House Cut Filet, Grilled Vegetables, and a Loaded Baked Potato.