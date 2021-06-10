Everyone is Welcomed at the Houma LGBTQ+ Family Pride Picnic This Saturday

The Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a community-wide family picnic this Saturday, June 12th at the Houma Visitors Center from 1-4 p.m. where everyone is invited to attend! This is the first official pride picnic.

The inclusive event will feature snowballs, snacks, and fun! Participants are urged to bring lawn chairs, yard games, food, and drinks. Since it is a family-friendly event, they are asking no smoking, vaping, or alcohol on the premises.

June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month. June marks the anniversary of an uprising at the Stonewall Inn in 1969 which sparked a liberation movement that still inspires people to live up to the nation’s promise of equality. Since Stonewall, the LGBTQ+ community has achieved progress, and still has a ways to go. National Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and promotes diversity and inclusion.

For more information about the Pride Picnic, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/351677089955392.