Evolvulus named summer 2023 Louisiana Super Plant selection

By Heather Kirk-Ballard LSU AgCenter Horticulturist

If you are looking for something blue to brighten up the landscape this summer, have we got the plant recommendation for you. The 2023 Louisiana Super Plant selection for the summer is a dwarf morningglory known as evolvulus, and there are two great cultivars the AgCenter is recommending: Blue My Mind and Blue Daze.

With its enchanting blue flowers and ability to thrive in various conditions, this beautiful groundcover has become a favorite selection to create a border in garden beds and as a spiller in containers for its trailing growth habit.

Blue My Mind and Blue Daze are two different cultivars of plants that belong to the same genus, Evolvulus, but they share similarities in terms of appearance and growth habit. Evolvulus belongs to the morningglory family, which includes nearly 100 species of plants. Most are native to the Americas.

These dwarf morningglories are unlike typical climbing morningglory vines in that they have a low-growing, spreading growth habit, forming dense, compact mounds of foliage covered with dainty flowers.

Evolvulus flowers come in several colors, but the vibrant blues of Blue My Mind and Blue Daze are especially striking in the landscape. Blue My Mind is a vibrant shade of blue while Blue Daze flowers can sometimes appear purple-blue or lavender.

Both cultivars are known for their abundant, continuous blooming throughout the summer. They produce numerous flowers that open in the morning and close in the afternoon.

The foliage of Blue My Mind and Blue Daze is similar: small, ovate or elliptical leaves that are usually green in color. The leaves are covered in fine hairs, giving them a slightly fuzzy texture. The contrast between the blue flowers and lush green foliage is hard to resist.

It’s worth noting that the specific characteristics of these plants can vary slightly depending on the growing conditions and regional variations.

One of the most remarkable qualities of evolvulus is its adaptability. It thrives in both garden beds and containers, making it a versatile choice for any landscape. Whether planted in a traditional flowerbed, in a hanging basket or cascading over the edges of a planter, this plant adds a touch of elegance and allure to any space.

Gardeners appreciate evolvulus for its easy maintenance and robust nature. It is a sun-loving plant that flourishes in full sunlight. Additionally, it is heat and drought tolerant, making it an excellent choice for regions with hot. dry climates.

Blue My Mind is often favored for its better cold tolerance compared to Blue Daze. It can withstand cooler temperatures and is more likely to survive in regions with colder winters.

Evolvulus displays exceptional disease resistance, ensuring that it remains healthy and vibrant with minimal effort. Its ability to withstand a range of conditions, including poor soil quality, makes it an ideal candidate for various gardening situations.

Whether used as a border plant, a groundcover or a focal point in a container garden, evolvulus never fails to captivate onlookers. Its enchanting blue flowers, reminiscent of clear summer skies, attract butterflies and pollinators, enhancing the ecological value of any garden.

Louisiana Super Plants have a proven record with many years of reliable performance in Louisiana landscapes or have gone through several years of university evaluations and observations. Look for these plants at local nurseries.