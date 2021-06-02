Exciting Things to Come for Bayou Lafourche

Bayou Lafourche recently announced progress that will bring more options to residents.

Traveling through three parishes and 106 miles, Bayou Lafourche begins in Donaldsonville, La, and empties into the Gulf of Mexico just south of Port Fourchon. It adds a special flavor to our area.

Bayou Lafourche announced that after 52 years, the Thibodaux Weir and all obstructions relative to the demolition have been removed, and Bayou Lafourche is open to boat traffic. To celebrate, there is a Weir Removal Boat parade tentatively scheduled for this summer in Thibodaux that will be open to the public, open to motorized boats, paddle-powered boats, and have live bands along the route. A date has not yet been determined.

It was also recently announced that the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD) executed a long-term lease agreement with Laurel Valley Plantation, LLC to construct a new public boat launch. It will be located on a tract of property just south of Thibodaux along Highway 308 near the St. Charles Bypass Bridge.

Ryan M. Perque, Executive Director for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, said that the need for an additional public boat launch along Bayou Lafourche has been long recognized.

“We have seen a large increase in the number of both public and private bayou-side property enhancements as well as more recreational utilization of the bayou,” he said. “This new site will provide access to the bayou in an area that currently has limited access.”

For more information about the progress of Bayou Lafourche, follow Friends of Bayou Lafourche on Facebook, or visit https://bayoulafourche.org/.