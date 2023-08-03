Explore Barbie’s Universe with LPPL!

August 3, 2023
August 3, 2023

Calling all Barbie enthusiasts! The Lafourche Parish Public Library invites all Barbie enthusiasts to embark on a Barbie literary journey! LPPL released their list of top Barbiecore reads! These eight delightful titles will cater to Barbie fans of all ages, while kindling imaginations and transporting readers to the glittering realms that Barbie has charmed for generations.

If you’re seeking inspiration, nostalgia, or a fresh perspective on a beloved cultural icon, this reading list is your passport to experiencing Barbie’s magic like never before! Whether you’re captivated by her empowering journeys or fascinated by her boundless creativity, these books promise to take readers on an engaging ride through Barbie’s fascinating universe:

  • The Good, the Bad, and the Barbie: A Doll’s History and Her Impact on Us by Tanya Lee Stone

  • Barbie and Ruth: The Story of the World’s Most Famous Doll and the Woman Who Created Her Paperback by Robin Gerber 

  • Barbie Video Game Hero by Tini Howard and Jules Rivera

  • Barbie.Com: The First Adventure by Barbara Richards

  • The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her (Barbie) by Cindy Eagan and Amy Bates

  • Barbie Dolls (Favorite Toys) by Nathan Sommer

  • Barbie As the Island Princess by Judy Katschke

  • Let’S Dress Up (Barbie)by Jill Goldowsky and Mattel Studios

Visit your local branch or visit LPPL online to check availability.

