Explore Houma awarded Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant to add trash receptacles at Visitors Center

March 6, 2023
Explore Houma has been selected as a grant recipient for new trash receptacles for the Visitors Center by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.


This year’s grant will cover the purchase and installation costs for six brand new trash receptacles that will be strategically placed around the grounds of the Visitors Center in Gray. This grant supports the mission of Explore Houma and the State to sustain a litter-free and clean community.

“With this new trash receptacles grant, we believe we can improve and strengthen our local environment by increasing resources to reduce litter and promote a cleaner and healthy community,” stated Sondra Corbitt, Executive Director at Explore Houma.

