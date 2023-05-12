Explore Houma is searching for models– apply today!

Explore Houma has announced that they are currently looking for models for a photoshoot in Houma.

As said on the Facebook, “Explore Houma is looking for models to help showcase all that Terrebonne Parish has to offer on Wednesday, May 17th from noon until 5:00 p.m. Each model will be paid $100 for their time. If interested, please fill out the form and submit a photo. Models must be between 25 – 65 years old. Chosen models will get an email with specific details!”

If you are interested, please fill out the designated form here. For questions or more information, please visit Explore Houma’s Facebook page, website, or call (800) 688-2732.