Explore Houma to host Finding Our Roots Mobile Museum on Tuesdays and Fridays

Explore Houma is excited to announce that the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum will now be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Explore Houma’s campus at 114 Tourist Drive in Gray.

Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum is is a great way for locals and tourists to immerse themselves in rich African American history and culture. The ever-moving museum has been parked at many local places around Terrebonne Parish, including their debut location at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. The mobile bus was also recently update with brand-new historical artwork by professionals at Joe’s Signs.

Don’t miss this opportunity to come learn something new, and when you’re done, walk just a few steps over to Explore Houma’s visitor center to “see what else the Bayou has to offer!” For more information, please visit the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum or Explore Houma Facebooks.