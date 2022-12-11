Family Fun: Enjoy these Christmas light displays and a Scavenger Hunt!

It’s one of the best holiday traditions around – loading up into the family car and going to look at Christmas lights! We asked our readers to send in the best displays, and you have helped us compile quite the list!
Check out some of our favorites:
McElroy Family Home | 142 Cleveland Street, Houma
Andras Family Christmas Light Show | 1404 Lee Drive, Thibodaux
Credeur Family Light Show | 1407 Lee Drive, Thibodaux
Bayou Blue Dancing Lights | 145 Gabriel Street, Houma
The Christmas House on Wakefield | 3304 Wakefield Avenue, Houma
The Luke’s Christmas Lights | 211 Mandie Drive, Bourg
Bayouside Lights | 4355A Bayouside Drive, Houma
Usey Family Lights | 220 Bart Street, Bourg
217 Bart Street, Bourg
4125 Country Drive, Bourg
1418 Keith Street, Houma
354 Tulip Drive, Houma
3014 Southdown Mandalay, Houma
2433 Bayou Blue Road, Bayou Blue
526 Back Project Road, Schriever
219 Crossing North Street, Thibodaux
While it’s always fun to drive around and find the best decorated houses, why not kick it up a notch with a Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt! It’s fun for the whole family and can be played several ways. Don’t forget to print the free downloadable list!