Family Fun: Enjoy these Christmas light displays and a Scavenger Hunt!

It’s one of the best holiday traditions around – loading up into the family car and going to look at Christmas lights! We asked our readers to send in the best displays, and you have helped us compile quite the list!

Check out some of our favorites:

McElroy Family Home | 142 Cleveland Street, Houma

Andras Family Christmas Light Show | 1404 Lee Drive, Thibodaux

Credeur Family Light Show | 1407 Lee Drive, Thibodaux

Bayou Blue Dancing Lights | 145 Gabriel Street, Houma

The Christmas House on Wakefield | 3304 Wakefield Avenue, Houma

The Luke’s Christmas Lights | 211 Mandie Drive, Bourg

Bayouside Lights | 4355A Bayouside Drive, Houma

Usey Family Lights | 220 Bart Street, Bourg

217 Bart Street, Bourg

4125 Country Drive, Bourg

1418 Keith Street, Houma

354 Tulip Drive, Houma

3014 Southdown Mandalay, Houma

2433 Bayou Blue Road, Bayou Blue

526 Back Project Road, Schriever

219 Crossing North Street, Thibodaux

While it’s always fun to drive around and find the best decorated houses, why not kick it up a notch with a Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt! It’s fun for the whole family and can be played several ways. Don’t forget to print the free downloadable list!