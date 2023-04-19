Father P.J. Madden honored by Lafourche Parish Government for his retirement

Congratulations to Father P.J. Madden, Diocesan Administrator, for his recent retirement. The Lafourche Parish Council recognized and thanked Father P.J. at their council meeting on April 17, 2023.

The following statement on Father P.J.’s career was read and presented by Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson: “Father P.J. Madden is a native of Ballinasloe, Ireland. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 14, 2004. Father P.J. served as an Associate Pastor at both Our Lady of the Rosary in Larose from June 2004 – June 2006 and at St. Bernadette in Houma in 2006. He was the Pastor at St. Genevieve in Thibodaux from 2007 until 2009. Father P.J. returned to Ireland for many years, but the Bayou called him back to serve as Pastor at St. Hilary from 2015 until his retirement in 2019. Father P.J., in his position of Diocesan Administrator since April 1, 2022, has the same authority as a diocesan bishop except for matters which would have long-term consequences. Father P.J. has also been an active board member for the Catholic Charities, served on the Priests’ Council and also as a Knight of Columbus. We recognize and congratulate Father P.J. Madden on his retirement.”

“I am speechless, which is rare for an Irishman, and overjoyed to be here on the evening in which the President of the United States lands in Ireland for a three day visit. It is a small world,” said Father P.J. Madden, before leading a prayer and extending personal sympathy for the loss of public servant and community member Sergeant Nick Pepper and his family. “My brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ, I thank you first and foremost for your public service… I want to recognize you for your sacrifice to the citizens of Lafourche. By acknowledging me, you are acknowledging every priest of the Diocese, many of them from abroad like myself, who come here to be of service and to try to show the face of Jesus Christ to our community. In the past year I have had the extraordinary honor to come out of retirement and be elected as Diocesan Administrator. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Congratulations, Father P.J. Madden!