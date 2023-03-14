FCA Outdoors to host free Youth Fishing Series

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Outdoors is hosting a Youth Fishing Series throughout 2023! The next event will take place on March 19 at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, LA. Local anglers ages 8-18 and their 21+ ‘captain’ can register in a two-person team to catch redfish, trout, and bass for prizes.

“The FCA has been around since 1954, but just recently has begun moving into outdoor sports such as hunting, fishing, and even rodeo,” said FCA Outdoor Representative David Constant. “This youth fishing tournament is one of our first big events and we are very excited about it.” Constant has served as a Bass Fishing coach at E.D. White High School for the past two years, but felt a calling to work in ministry to help get kids outdoors.

Participants will compete for 1st-3rd prizes in each tournament, as well as Individual Series Champion and Overall Combined Champion. Rev. Johnny Morgan will also share the gospel with participants, as well as bring his trained champion Labrador Retrievers for fun activities. “Everyone is invited to this event, whether they are experienced anglers, involved with the church, or not,” said Constant. “All are welcome to enjoy this fun afternoon of fishing.”

Interested teams can direct questions to Constant and/or register for free by emailing dconstant@fca.org. The fishing series will continue on April 29, May 6, and July 22. See the flier below for location details.