Feb.10 Business Plan Road Map to Success Workshop Aids in Planning for Ahead

January 5, 2022

Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC), the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche Parish, and Nicholls State Univer are partnering to bring a Business Plan Road Map to Success workshop on Thursday, February 10, at 2 p.m. at the Chamber’s office, 6133 Hwy. 311 in Houma.

Speakers will be LSBDC Business Consultant Suzanne Carlos and Big Mike’s BBQ owner Mike Lewis.

 

The workshop includes an introduction to creating a customizable guide, or a business plan, to help small business owners prepare to respond quickly and recover from disruptions. A business plan is a roadmap to success. The plan forces owners to consider their entire business at once and leads to maintaining consistency in the planning and execution of the business model. A comprehensive, focused, well-written business plan enables you to control your business and its potential for success. The workshop covers the following topics:



 

• What is a Business Plan and what is it used for?
• Discovering your Mission Statement and Purpose
• Cultivating an Advertising Strategy
• Defining your Target Market
• Valuable resources to help accomplish your goals

Although there is no registration fee, registration is required. Visit https://www2.lsbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=10420018 to register today. For more information or to ask further questions, call 985-876-5600 or email lsbdc.nic@louisianasbdc.org.

STAFF
