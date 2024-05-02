Festin’ in fashion! What to wear to festivals from local clothing boutiques

Driving to success: Cooper Adams represents the parish at state golf tournamentMay 2, 2024
It’s festival season through Louisiana! Get ready for music, food, fashion and fun as some of our local boutiques pull together their top suggestions for festin’!
Bloom West
300 Belanger Street Suite A, Downtown Houma
This Buddy Love Carmen Caftan is perfect for any occasion. With its comfortable and stylish design, you’ll feel confident and elegant. Made with high-quality materials, it features a flowy silhouette that will flatter any body shape. Get ready to turn heads and make a statement with this versatile caftan.
This Hard To Resist Pleated Set is sure to catch your eye! With its playful pleated design, you’ll stand out in any crowd. The unique style and flattering fit will make it hard to resist wearing this set again and again. (Trust us, we can’t resist either!)
JuJu’s Boutique
411 Corporate Drive, Suite J, Houma, LA 70360
365 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA 70301
Outfits can be found here:
Poppie Boutique
1795 Martin Luther King Blvd, Suite B, Houma
This top is light and airy, making it perfect for keeping cool on a hot day. The classic button-up and striped design give this top a timeless look that is perfect for anyone. (https://poppieboutique.com/products/beach-time-top)
Every girl needs a pair of white shorts for the summer. The shorts are a cut-off style short that adds flare to any outfit while maintaining coverage with a 2.5 inch inseam. (https://poppieboutique.com/products/white-denim-cutoff-short-4635?variant=46302010867991)
If you own a pair of Vintage Havana sneakers, they speak for themselves. They are comfortable, stylish and above all, of amazing quality. These are perfect for an on-the-go outfit because the neutral colors will pair with anything you have! (https://poppieboutique.com/products/vh-crisp-sneaker)
All jewelry pictured is water resistant/non-tarnish
Earrings: https://poppieboutique.com/products/huggie-hoop
Bracelet: https://poppieboutique.com/products/paperclip-bracelet
Bag: https://poppieboutique.com/products/circle-crossbody-bag
Dear Boutique
100 E Bayou Road Ste A, Thibodaux
This outfit is comfort and cuteness all in one! The “Standin’ on Your Mama’s Porch” short puff sleeve gingham plaid smocked peplum crop topis perfect to pair with our “Don’t Go” white denim shorts. Grab the “Kelly” Platform sandal to complete your fit and don’t forget the perfect sun hat to keep your face protected while you are enjoying your day!
Standin' On Your Mama's Porch Top – Dear Boutique (thedearboutique.com)
Don't Go Short – Dear Boutique (thedearboutique.com)
Kelly Sandal – Dear Boutique (thedearboutique.com)
Sugar Boutique
516 West 2nd Street, Thibodaux
The Wild J
649 Corporate Dr Suite D , Houma
4L Mercantile
1795 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suite L & M, Houma
Envy Too Boutique
209 Bayou Gardens Blvd. Ste. F, Houma
Breeze through Summer in our Stay Cool Cropped Set!
Show up and show out in our Iris Belted Romper!
HeirLoom by HerringStone’s
1795 B Martin Luther King BLVD Suite K, Houma
All outfits, accessories, shoes and more can be found online here.