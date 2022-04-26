Festival Burger Fundraiser this Friday for Keep Terrebonne Beautiful

TARC opens Buy-U Beads Mardi Gras storeApril 26, 2022
Keep Terrebonne Beautiful will host a Festival Burger Fundraiser on Friday, April 29th from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm for everyone who missed or just wants more festival fun. Pre-orders will be available online for burgers and t-shirts at www.keepterrebonnebeautiful.org
The menu includes:
Burger – $4
Cheeseburger – $5
Combo Burger (includes a burger, chips, and drink) – $9
Combo Cheeseburger (includes a cheeseburger, chips, and drink) – $10
Drinks – Coke, Diet Coke & Sprite
Festival T-shirts – $20
To pick up on Friday, roll on through the drive-thru at Bee Cool Snowballs (122 New Orleans Blvd. Houma, LA 70364) Enter the drive-thru from Cenac St.