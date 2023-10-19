Festival season is here, and local events are seeking volunteers!

Major General Gary J. Whipple, Ed. D.October 19, 2023
SVU Detectives Arrest Houma Man on Third-Degree Rape ChargesOctober 19, 2023
Interested in helping out this festival season in Houma? Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish’s most-loved events are always in need helping hands! Here is some information on where you, and your family, can sign up to pitch in today.
- Rougarou Fest: October 20-22, 2023: “The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana,” reads the official website. Sign up to volunteer here.
- Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off: Friday, November 10, 2023: As stated on Thibodaux Main Street’s website, “The Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off is a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine prepared by 30+ teams in the culturally rich setting of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. One of three official “Up the Bayou” festivals & events of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Food Trail, the cook-off embodies an unapologetically Cajun lifestyle & celebrates the cultural identity of Thibodaux & Lafourche Parish. Volunteers get free admission & if you sign up for 3+ hours by October 18, we’ll throw in a free event t-shirt! Sign up to volunteer here.
- Bayou Arts Fest: Saturday, October 28, 2023: This festival is packed with attractions, surprises, and the vibrant spirit of our community. Don’t miss out on a day filled with music, art, food, and fun as we celebrate all our area has to offer! See you there! Sign up to volunteer here.
- Acadia Music Fest: Saturday, October 28, 2023: Acadia Music Fest will feature a musical lineup including MJ Dardar Band, The Runtz, Icarus Jones, Little John & The Dirty Clarks, George Birge, Niko Moon, Better Than Ezra, and Marcus King. The Acadia Music Fest will also feature local artists, delicious food, and a Kid’s Korner for everyone to enjoy! Want to attend for free? Sign up to volunteer here.
- BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival: Saturday, November 4, 2023: Lafourche Arc proudly brings BBQ Bourbon & Blues Festival this November. Come out to celebrate 60 years of LARC with delicious barbecue, smooth bourbon, and soulful blues music on the front lawn of the Harang Auditorium. Sign up to volunteer here.