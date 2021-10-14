Fill your Halloween treat bags at the “Jeep-or-Treat” Event

Chick-fil-A at Nicholls State University is hosting its first Halloween celebration that will tickle little trick-or-treaters with a delightful night that will entail face painting, a photo booth, music, and a friendly visit from the Chick-fil-A cow. Princesses, cowboys, ninjas, and tiny imaginers will fill their Halloween treat bags with fun and sugary surprises.

The Chick-Fil-A event will take place on Saturday, October 16 from 3PM to 6PM, 217 Ardoyne Road, Thibodaux, 70301.

“I hope that this will become an annual event. I have a great feeling about it,” said Bianca Gilfour, Area Marketing Specialist for Sodexo.

The Bayou Jeep Association, in conjunction with Chick-fil-A at Nicholls, is presenting the trunk-or-treat that will glitter the evening with softened shouts of “trick-or-treat!”. Jeeps will be costumed in many different imaginative ways, dressing up parents and children with amusement.

“We’re going to let the kids vote for their favorite decorated Jeep. The winner will receive a prize,” Gilfour said.

Gilfour oversees and supports the marketing program for dining services at Nicholls State University, as well as campuses across South Louisiana. She is also one of the founders of the Bayou Jeep Association. This will be the Bayou Jeep Association’s first Children related community event.

“We thought this would be the perfect opportunity to get the Jeeps out there and have some fun with the community. That’s what we’re all about,” Gilfour added.

While “Jeep-or-treating”, children, twelve and under, can also enjoy a free meal from Chick-fil-a that consists of six chicken nuggets, a small fry, and a drink (with a purchase of an adult meal). Children will be able to mingle and have chocolate sweet conversations with the Chick-Fil-A Cow who has not made an appearance since pre-Covid. Parents and children will also be able to enjoy an Autumn evening, overlooking hardships and focusing on “candy corn memories”.

“Everyone has been aching for a sense of normalcy since the beginning of last year, and just when we felt like we were starting to get there, we got hit by the hurricane. While our community went through something extremely devastating, we hope that this event will bring some joy and hope as we move forward,” Gilfour ended.

For more information about dining events and promotions, email: bianca.gilfour@sodexo.com

Chick-Fil-A at Nicholls will also be hosting more events in the future. A calendar of events will be handed out at the “Jeep-or-Treat”.