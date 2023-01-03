Cause of New Year’s Eve house fire determined to be unintentionalJanuary 3, 2023
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries estimates 811,662 pounds of Red Snapper were landed during the 2022 private recreational season. These landings equal 101% of the 809,315-pound Louisiana allocation. Therefore, Louisiana will pay back 2,347 pounds during the 2023 season.The payback will be offset with new allocations that were recently published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Louisiana allocation is anticipated to be 882,443 for the 2023 season. However, when the payback from the 2022 season is implemented, Louisiana will have 880,096 pounds remaining for the 2023 private recreational Red Snapper season. Even with the payback, Louisiana will see a 70,781-pound increase from 2022.Anglers were able to fish Red Snapper for 62 days during the 2022 season in Louisiana. The Red Snapper season is scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 26, 2023, unless changes are made to that opening date by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.For more information on the 2022 Red Snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.”We thank our anglers for their participation in our LA Creel surveys,” says LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “With their help, we can continue maximizing fishing opportunities within our harvest quota.”The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF depends on license sales as a major funding source. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts signup here.