Find a local Easter Egg Hunt near you!

Ready for some Easter fun? Scroll below to check out all the local Easter Egg Hunts and Egg-stravaganzas for you and your family to enjoy!

Bayou Community Easter Egg Hunt : Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Lagniappe Park, 258 Klondyke Road. Kids of all age groups are welcome and there will be face painting by South Terrebonne High art students. Organized by Recreation District 7 and sponsored by Chauvin Brothers, B1 Bank, Bourg Supermarket, Piggly Wiggly, Pizza Express, and Music2Geaux.

Easter Egg Hunt and Health Information Resource Fair: Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at TAC Dulac, 189 Mozart Drive. Refreshments will be served. Egg hunt times will be divided by age group– kids ages 0-4 will begin at 10:30 a.m., kids ages 5-8 will begin at 10:45 a.m.

: Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Lagniappe Park, 258 Klondyke Road. Kids of all age groups are welcome and there will be face painting by South Terrebonne High art students. Organized by Recreation District 7 and sponsored by Chauvin Brothers, B1 Bank, Bourg Supermarket, Piggly Wiggly, Pizza Express, and Music2Geaux. Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at TAC Dulac, 189 Mozart Drive. Refreshments will be served. Egg hunt times will be divided by age group– kids ages 0-4 will begin at 10:30 a.m., kids ages 5-8 will begin at 10:45 a.m. Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Shady Oaks Park in Houma. This event is hosted by Bethany Church. For more information, please visit their website.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Shady Oaks Park in Houma. This event is hosted by Bethany Church. For more information, please visit their website. Community Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Peltier Park in Thibodaux. This event is sponsored by the First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux and will include a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, sweets, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Peltier Park in Thibodaux. This event is sponsored by the First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux and will include a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, sweets, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. St. Bernadette Knights of Columbus Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 2, 2023 directly following the 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Bernadette Church. All children up to age 10 are invited to participate.