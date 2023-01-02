Find out who’s currently in the lead for King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras

Who will be crowned King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras? There’s still time to decide! Eight local contestants are busy raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the 2023 royalty titles. The male and female to raise the most money will be crowned as King and Queen of the Gala.

The following contestants are currently in lead for Queen of the Gala:

Kandice B. Francis , with a current total of $5,778.81 raised

, with a current total of $5,778.81 raised Mimi Porche, with current total of $3,994.03 raised

The following contestants are currently in the lead for King of the Gala:

Brett Means , with a current total of $1,034.11

, with a current total of $1,034.11 Sheriff Timothy Soignet, with a current total of $810.91

The total raised by all contestants thus far is $17,997.98, with a total of 142 donors! Learn more about the Krewe, and vote here! The Gala will be held at Mardi Gras Hall in Downtown Houma, on January 13, at 6:30 p.m. The night of fun will include delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. View the silent auction items, and purchase your tickets to the event online. Read the original event article here.

Totals were reported as of 3 p.m. on January 2, 2023.