Finding Our Roots African American Museum to Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day

Finding our Roots African American Museum will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, with an event to celebrate Freedom Day.

Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom. It’s the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration that celebrates the emancipation of the enslaved in the United States and marks the day that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people were freed. Surprisingly, this happened two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The national holiday highlights education and achievements made toward equality. The recent increase of Juneteenth awareness conveys the importance of growth and celebrating freedom for all.

Finding Our Roots African American Museum celebrates African-American history in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Parishes. They showcase culture that enriches history and tells stories that highlight the importance of learning about our past. The museum constantly offers opportunities for the area to gain awareness such as the upcoming Juneteenth Freedom Day community event.

The family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will consist of food and fun activities. There will be a quilting seminar, $12 dinner plates that all proceeds go towards the museum, free mini art mural painting, balloons for children, a popcorn ball demo, snowballs, and more! The museum founder and president Margie Scoby says, “I would like to thank T-Mobile, Legacy Business Center, Budweiser, and the Terrebonne Ministerial Alliance. When working together in LOVE and unity, it makes it all better.”

Join the community at this event Saturday, June 19th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 918 Roussell Street in Houma! For more information, contact the museum at (985) 855-9202.